Putin begins 27-hour India visit as Modi sets stage for key summit talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin began a nearly 27-hour visit to India on Thursday night, marking his first trip to New Delhi in four years and signalling renewed momentum in bilateral ties that have spanned close to eight decades.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Putin with a warm welcome at Palam airport. The two leaders then travelled together in the same vehicle— reprising a similar gesture from their September meeting in Tianjin during the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation) summit—before heading to a private dinner hosted by Modi.

Officials said the informal interaction was expected to set the tone for Friday’s 23rd India–Russia annual summit.

The summit comes at a time of turbulence in India–US relations, including recent American tariffs of up to 50 per cent on Indian goods and a 25 per cent levy linked to New Delhi’s procurement of Russian crude oil. Western governments are expected to closely observe the engagements between Modi and Putin.

On Friday morning, Putin will receive a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan, visit Rajghat, and hold delegation-level talks at Hyderabad House, where Modi will host a working lunch for the visiting leader.

The Russian President is also scheduled to launch a new India channel of the Russian state broadcaster and attend a state banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu before departing New Delhi around 9 pm.

Senior officials said India is expected to raise concerns over the growing bilateral trade imbalance. India’s annual imports from Russia stand at roughly $65 billion, driven largely by crude oil purchases, while exports to Russia amount to about $5 billion.