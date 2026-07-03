Quarry owner among 3 held in Bengaluru boulder collapse that killed 7

Karnataka Police on Friday arrested three people in connection with the quarry collapse in Bengaluru South that killed seven workers after a massive boulder rolled down from an upper excavation site and crashed into labourers working below.

Those arrested have been identified as Panduranga, owner of Sai Ram Crusher, Lokesh, the quarry in-charge, and Raju, the local supervisor. Police said the three had been taken into custody for questioning as part of the investigation into the incident at Madapattana village under the Tavarekere police station limits.

The accident took place early on Thursday morning at a quarry site on Magadi Road, where two adjoining crusher units were operating. According to the police, a large boulder dislodged from the upper quarry and rolled into the lower one, where workers were present at the time.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on the basis of a complaint lodged by a worker, Gopikrishnan. Investigators are also expected to question Uday Shankar, owner of Kaveri Crusher, and D Anandaswamy, owner of Basaveshwara Crusher, as the probe expands.

The seven workers who died were identified as Ramu, Rajpal Singh, Satyanarayan Singh, Ram Avtar Singh, Rajendra Prasad, Nuhar and Bhuvaneshwar Singh, all aged between their 30s and 40s. Police said one of the deceased was from Karnataka’s Yadgir district, while the others were from Madhya Pradesh. One of the injured workers is from Chhattisgarh.

Five workers were injured in the collapse, one of them critically, while four others managed to escape.