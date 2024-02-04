Rahul condemns threats to Congress leader Y S Sharmila

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, 3 February condemned the threats to his party colleague from Andhra Pradesh, Y S Sharmila, and termed it a "disgraceful act".

"Insulting and threatening women, a vile and cowardly act, is unfortunately the most common weapon of the weak," Gandhi said in a post on X.

"The Congress party and I stand firmly beside Y S Sharmilaji and Suneethaji and strongly condemn this disgraceful attack," he added.