Rahul Gandhi announces 5 guarantee schemes for Kerala if UDF wins
Congress leader promises welfare measures including free bus travel for women, enhanced pensions and major health cover
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday announced five guarantee schemes that would be implemented if the United Democratic Front (UDF) comes to power in Kerala, promising a set of welfare measures focused on women, students, small businesses and senior citizens.
Addressing the valedictory function of the Congress-led ‘Puthuyuga Yatra’ in Thiruvananthapuram, Gandhi outlined the proposed initiatives, saying they were aimed at improving social welfare and providing economic support to different sections of society.
Among the key promises, he said a future UDF government would provide free bus travel for all women in the state. Gandhi said the measure was intended to support women’s mobility and ease financial burdens related to daily commuting.
He also announced that college-going girl students would receive a monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,000, which he said would help encourage higher education and support young women pursuing studies.
Welfare pensions and health insurance
Gandhi said welfare pensions in Kerala would be increased to Rs 3,000 per month if the UDF forms the government.
The Congress leader also announced a health insurance scheme named after former chief minister Oommen Chandy, which would provide coverage of up to Rs 25 lakh per family.
He said the scheme would aim to strengthen healthcare security for families and reduce the financial burden of medical treatment.
Support for businesses and senior citizens
As part of the proposed guarantees, Gandhi also promised interest-free loans of up to Rs 5 lakh for small businesses.
He said the initiative would support entrepreneurs and small traders and help stimulate economic activity and job creation in the state.
In addition, Gandhi said the UDF government would appoint a dedicated minister for the welfare of senior citizens, focusing on policies and programmes aimed at improving the quality of life of the elderly population.
The announcements were made during the concluding event of the ‘Puthuyuga Yatra’, a campaign programme organised by the Congress in Kerala. Gandhi said the guarantees reflected the UDF’s commitment to expanding welfare and economic opportunities if it returns to power in the state.
