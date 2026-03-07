Rahul Gandhi announces 5 guarantee schemes for Kerala if UDF wins

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday announced five guarantee schemes that would be implemented if the United Democratic Front (UDF) comes to power in Kerala, promising a set of welfare measures focused on women, students, small businesses and senior citizens.

Addressing the valedictory function of the Congress-led ‘Puthuyuga Yatra’ in Thiruvananthapuram, Gandhi outlined the proposed initiatives, saying they were aimed at improving social welfare and providing economic support to different sections of society.

Among the key promises, he said a future UDF government would provide free bus travel for all women in the state. Gandhi said the measure was intended to support women’s mobility and ease financial burdens related to daily commuting.

He also announced that college-going girl students would receive a monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,000, which he said would help encourage higher education and support young women pursuing studies.