Rahul Gandhi hails Telangana govt’s move towards law for gig workers

In a letter to Reddy, Gandhi said he was impressed, during his recent visit to Hyderabad, by the vibrant public consultative process for the socio-economic, educational, employment, political and caste survey (ongoing in the state).

'I request you to conduct similar state-wide public consultations for the draft legislation for gig workers as well. Hearing from all parties will ensure that the law is robust, effective and meaningful. The process can also help anchor future regulations for this sector,' Gandhi wrote.

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha said he would be happy to be a part of the consultative process.

He expressed confidence that Telangana would lead the way in building a sustainable gig economy for the future.

Noting that the Indian National Congress stands for the well-being of workers, especially in contractual roles, he said the party's manifesto committed to frame a law to protect gig workers and enhance social security.