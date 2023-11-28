Rahul Gandhi promises Gig Workers Act in Telangana if voted to power

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi promised to enact a law in Telangana for gig workers on the lines of Rajasthan’s Gig Workers Act, 2023, if the party is voted to power in the state in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Gandhi’s announcement came after he interacted with auto drivers, gig workers and sanitary workers in Hyderabad today in the Jubilee Hills constituency, where the party’s candidate is former men’s cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin.

Gandhi also promised ₹12,000 as an annual financial assistance to each auto driver, and spoke of considering a reduction in pending challans by 50 per cent as a one-time relief effort. He also talked of implementing a single-permit policy once the Congress was elected in Telangana.

There are around 4.2 lakh gig workers in Telangana. For them, Gandhi described Rajasthan’s Gig Workers Act, 2023, as a “groundbreaking” law for gig workers' protection. The Act, passed in July 2023, aims to provide gig workers with crucial social security and essential benefits. “Once we get elected in Telangana, we will hold a consultation with you workers and implement a similar act here,” Gandhi told the crowd.