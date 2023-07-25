Welfare Board and Fund for gig workers in Rajasthan

While gig workers in the West are people who work part-time and on the side of some other job or studies, in India gig workers are full-time workers in the absence of employment opportunities. It has become the primary source of income for many families; But they are not deemed to be employees under the existing laws. The legislation in Rajasthan seeks to change their status, register them and ensure some degree of legal protection to conditions of their employment.

The legislation was apparently suggested to Rahul Gandhi by Nikhil Dey and other activists of the Mazdoor Kisan Shram Sangathan during the Rajasthan leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The Congress leader had then asked chief minister Ashok Gehlot to explore the feasibility. In fact in its Karnataka manifesto too the Congress promised to create a Welfare Board and establish a Gig Workers’ Welfare Fund by allocating Rs 3000 crore as seed money. The manifesto promised “to mandate a minimum hourly wage for all gig and un-organised workers in domestic and personal care, logistics, food delivery, e-pharmacy, transportation and all other relevant sectors”.

Growing competition among service providers and e-commerce platforms, coupled with the availability of a cheap labour force have led to lower incentives for gig workers even as their workload and work hours have increased significantly relative to pay, which has also become insufficient for many. Growing number of flash strikes by gig workers also indicate deep dissatisfaction and harsh working conditions.