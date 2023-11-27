Telangana polls: For Azharuddin, the home pitch may be a challenging one

It’s a rare occasion when Mohammad Azharuddin would find the wicket on his home turf tricky — but Indian cricket's wristy genius is up for the challenge, as always.

Come Thursday (30 November), Azzu-bhai will be one of the most high-profile candidates in play for the Telangana assembly elections. Azhar, as he was called in his heyday, is contesting on a Congress ticket from his own backyard — the Jubilee Hills constituency of Hyderabad.

Now 60, the former India captain who once called himself "destiny’s child", is no stranger to the political arena. Back in 2009, Azhar won the Lok Sabha election from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh for the Indian National Congress; but five years later, he came a cropper when fielded from Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan.

After being relegated to the political wilderness in 2019, therefore — a phase which saw him dabbling in cricket administration — the Congress has now brought him back in what would be Azhar’s first foray into Assembly elections. That too, in a neighbourhood he knows like the back of his hand.

However, unlike in his sport, where Azhar was famous for making his craft look easy on the most demanding of wickets, in this arena he has his task cut out for him. The party faces an uphill struggle in Telangana to defeat the Chandrashekar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), which has been in power for two terms now.