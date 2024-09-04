Rahul Gandhi in J-K today, to launch party's election campaign

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will start the party’s J&K election campaign on Wednesday, 4 September as he is scheduled to address two election rallies in the union territory.

Rahul Gandhi will address one rally each in Jammu and Kashmir for the first phase of the 3-phased Assembly elections.

Congress sources said that a special plane carrying Rahul Gandhi will land at Jammu airport at 10 a.m.

From the airport, Rahul Gandhi will take a helicopter for Sangaldan in Ramban district where he will address a Congress rally in support of the party candidate, Vikar Rasool Wani around 11 a.m.

Sangaldan forms part of the Banihal Assembly constituency in the Ramban district of the Jammu division.

Unable to reach an agreement on seat-sharing on the Banihal seat, both Congress and the National Conference (NC) have fielded candidates from there.

Party general secretary, Bharatsinh Solanki and state Congress president Tariq Hameed Karra will accompany Rahul Gandhi during the daylong campaign.

From Sangaldan, Gandhi will move to the Dooru Assembly constituency in the Anantnag district of Kashmir.