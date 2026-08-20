Rahul Gandhi invokes Swaraj, asks students to drive change

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, 20 August said students were now coming out to express themselves and that this could not be stopped, urging them to channel this energy towards bringing fundamental changes for the country’s youth.

Addressing an event in New Delhi to mark the birth anniversary of his father, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, he said Mahatma Gandhi’s vision of an India where everyone could tread the path of ‘Swaraj’ could be achieved only if the government opened its doors to young people and the country helped them walk that path.

The LoP also accused the BJP-RSS of attacking minorities, taking away the land of tribals and oppressing Dalits, saying these needed to be reversed.

“The job of the government and the country is to open the doors to your imagination and to make you feel and believe and have the confidence that what truth is for them... The country should help you walk on that path. That is Gandhiji's vision for India, and that is the path of Swaraj.

“This is the political fight taking place in India. The students are saying we have an expression and we believe in certain things as individuals. I am very proud now that millions of young students have understood this. That the pain they were feeling was being caused because they were being trapped and not allowed to express themselves. Now that expression has suddenly come out and it cannot be stopped,” Gandhi said.