Rahul Gandhi says his disqualification from Lok Sabha has given him huge opportunity

Referring to his disqualification from Lok Sabha as a Member of Parliament, Gandhi, 52, said he didn't imagine that something like this was possible.



"But then I think it's actually given me a huge opportunity. Probably much bigger than the opportunity I would have. That's just the way politics works," he said.



"I think the drama started really, about six months ago. We were struggling. The entire opposition is struggling in India. Huge financial dominance. Institutional capture. We're struggling to fight the democratic fight in our country," he said, adding that at this point in time, he decided to go for the Bharat Jodo Yatra'.



"I am very clear, our fight is ours fight," he said. "But there is a group of young students from India here. I want to have a relationship with them and want to talk to them. It's my right to do it," he said during his interaction with Indian students and academicians of Indian origin at the University.