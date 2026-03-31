'Nation was sold a half-baked scheme': Rahul slams govt on Smart Cities Mission54

Rahul Gandhi on 31 March criticised the Centre over the Smart Cities Mission, alleging that the scheme was a “half-baked” initiative that failed to deliver comprehensive urban transformation.

In a post on his WhatsApp channel, Gandhi said the programme was presented as a model for transforming cities but did not aim to develop entire urban areas.

“The nation was sold a half-baked scheme, packaged as a narrative of total transformation,” he said, adding that the initiative reflected what he described as the government’s approach of “grand announcements… and zero accountability”.

He said no city could be considered “smart” without ensuring basic services such as clean water, air and safety.

Questions raised in Parliament

Gandhi said he had sought details from the government in Parliament on the outcomes of the Smart Cities Mission, including criteria for defining a “smart city”, indicators used to assess success and the number of cities that had achieved the stated objectives.

He claimed that clear answers were not provided and questioned the impact of expenditure under the scheme.

“We were merely informed that approximately Rs 48,000 crore had been spent… But if everything is complete, then what exactly has changed?” he said.

He also cited issues such as contaminated water, open sewers and infrastructure failures to question the effectiveness of the programme.