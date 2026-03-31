'Nation was sold a half-baked scheme': Rahul slams govt on Smart Cities Mission54
Congress leader alleges “half-baked scheme”; Centre says 97% of projects completed under area-based model
Rahul Gandhi on 31 March criticised the Centre over the Smart Cities Mission, alleging that the scheme was a “half-baked” initiative that failed to deliver comprehensive urban transformation.
In a post on his WhatsApp channel, Gandhi said the programme was presented as a model for transforming cities but did not aim to develop entire urban areas.
“The nation was sold a half-baked scheme, packaged as a narrative of total transformation,” he said, adding that the initiative reflected what he described as the government’s approach of “grand announcements… and zero accountability”.
He said no city could be considered “smart” without ensuring basic services such as clean water, air and safety.
Questions raised in Parliament
Gandhi said he had sought details from the government in Parliament on the outcomes of the Smart Cities Mission, including criteria for defining a “smart city”, indicators used to assess success and the number of cities that had achieved the stated objectives.
He claimed that clear answers were not provided and questioned the impact of expenditure under the scheme.
“We were merely informed that approximately Rs 48,000 crore had been spent… But if everything is complete, then what exactly has changed?” he said.
He also cited issues such as contaminated water, open sewers and infrastructure failures to question the effectiveness of the programme.
Government response
Responding to questions in Parliament, Tokhan Sahu said that out of the Central allocation of Rs 48,000 crore, cities had claimed Rs 47,458 crore, representing 99 per cent of the total central share.
He said Rs 46,326 crore, or 98 per cent of the released funds, had been utilised as of 1 March 2026.
According to the minister, a total of 8,064 projects worth Rs 1,64,811 crore were taken up under the mission, of which 7,784 projects (97per cent) valued at Rs 1,56,159 crore have been completed, while 280 projects remain under implementation.
Scope and approach of mission
Sahu said the objective of the Smart Cities Mission was not to develop entire cities but to adopt an area-based development approach, including retrofitting, redevelopment and greenfield projects, along with pan-city initiatives.
He said the approach was intended to create replicable models for urban development.
Citing an evaluation by NITI Aayog, Sahu said the mission had demonstrated relevance to India’s urban needs and aligned with national development priorities and Sustainable Development Goals.
Gandhi’s remarks come amid continued political debate over the outcomes of flagship government schemes, with the Congress leader urging citizens to assess the impact of the Smart Cities Mission in their own cities.
The government has maintained that the mission has achieved substantial progress in urban infrastructure through targeted interventions, while opposition leaders have questioned its scope and implementation.
Further discussions on the scheme’s impact are expected as the programme nears completion.
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