Rahul Gandhi to address public rally in Shahdol today

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address a public rally in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district on Tuesday and is likely to take on the ruling BJP on several issues, including atrocities on tribal community and the caste based census.

It happens to be the first rally of a big leader after the election date for Madhya Pradesh was announced on Monday.

The elections would be held on November 17, while the results would be announced on December 3.

Rahul Gandhi, along with senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh, would arrive in Satna where state unit chief Kamal Nath would join them and proceed to Beohari in Shahdol district.