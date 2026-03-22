Rahul Gandhi to attend Congress tribal outreach event in Vadodara

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Vadodara on Monday to participate in the party’s ‘Adivasi Adhikar Samvidhan Sammelan’ (Tribal Rights Constitution Conference), party leaders said.

Gandhi is scheduled to arrive at the airport at 2 pm and attend the event an hour later, Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said.

The programme will bring together tribal activists, intellectuals and community representatives from across Gujarat to discuss issues affecting tribal communities.

“These discussions will cover tribal culture, education, the Right to Forest Act and broader social and economic concerns,” Doshi said.

Panel discussions will include activists working in sectors such as education, healthcare, employment and social upliftment, he added.

Interaction with community representatives

Gandhi, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, will interact with participants and discuss ways to strengthen tribal empowerment.