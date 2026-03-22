Rahul Gandhi to attend Congress tribal outreach event in Vadodara
Leader of Opposition to engage with activists on rights, education and welfare issues
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Vadodara on Monday to participate in the party’s ‘Adivasi Adhikar Samvidhan Sammelan’ (Tribal Rights Constitution Conference), party leaders said.
Gandhi is scheduled to arrive at the airport at 2 pm and attend the event an hour later, Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said.
The programme will bring together tribal activists, intellectuals and community representatives from across Gujarat to discuss issues affecting tribal communities.
“These discussions will cover tribal culture, education, the Right to Forest Act and broader social and economic concerns,” Doshi said.
Panel discussions will include activists working in sectors such as education, healthcare, employment and social upliftment, he added.
Interaction with community representatives
Gandhi, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, will interact with participants and discuss ways to strengthen tribal empowerment.
Congress MLA Amit Chavda said Gandhi will engage in dialogue with activists working for the welfare of tribal women and youth, focusing on social, political and educational issues.
Experts from the community are expected to present their concerns and perspectives during the conference.
Political messaging
Congress leaders said the discussions would also examine differences between the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) and Congress in their approach towards tribal communities.
They alleged that the current government’s policies have adversely impacted tribal rights, a claim that the BJP has not responded to.
The outreach programme is part of the Congress’s broader efforts to engage with tribal communities ahead of upcoming electoral contests, particularly in states where tribal populations play a significant political role.
The party has been organising similar events to highlight issues related to land rights, forest access and socio-economic development.
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