Rahul Gandhi to participate in conversation programme at Oslo University

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who will be visiting Europe on three nation visit for a week from September 6 to 11, will hold a conversation programme at University of Oslo in Netherlands on the theme of 'The World's largest country; the world's largest democracy'.

A party leader here said that the Congress leader will be holding a conversation programme at University of Oslo on September 11 between 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on the theme of 'The World's largest country; the world's largest democracy'.

A party source said that he left for Europe on Tuesday morning. However, party leaders remained tightlipped over his departure from Delhi.