Rahul Gandhi to vacate official bungalow on Saturday

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was disqualified as MP after conviction in a defamation case, moved out all his belongings from his official residence on Friday, with sources saying he will hand over the 12, Tughlaq Lane bungalow to the Lok Sabha secretariat on April 22.

The former Congress president was asked to vacate the premises by April 22 following his disqualification after the conviction and two-year sentence in the case pertaining to the "Modi surname" remark.

The former Congress chief had on April 14 shifted his office and some personal belongings from the bungalow.