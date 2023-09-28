Rahul Gandhi visits furniture market in Delhi's Kirti Nagar, interacts with workers

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, who surprised the porters at the Anand Vihar Railway Terminal station recently, on Thursday dropped in at a furniture market in the national capital and interacted with the carpenters.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "Today I went to Asia's largest furniture market located in Kirtinagar, Delhi and met the carpenter brothers. Apart from being hard workers, they are also amazing artists – experts at carving strength and beauty! We talked a lot, got to know a little about his skills and tried to learn a little."

According to party leaders, during his visit to Kirti Nagar furniture market, Gandhi interacted with the workers and the carpenters of the area.

The photographs of the Congress leader visiting the market was shared by Indian Youth Congress chief Srinivas B.V. on his official X handle.