Rahul Gandhi writes to PM, urges him to facilitate debate in LS on NEET

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting his government to facilitate a debate on the medical entrance exam NEET issue in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, 3 July.

He said the Opposition's request to discuss NEET was denied in both Houses of Parliament on 28 June as well as on Monday, 1 July, and added that the Lok Sabha speaker had assured the opposition that he would discuss the matter with the government.

"I am writing to request for a debate in Parliament on NEET," Gandhi said in his letter to the prime minister on Tuesday.

"Our aim is to engage constructively to find a way forward. At this moment, our only concern is the welfare of nearly 24 lakh NEET aspirants across India," he said.