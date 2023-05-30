Rahul Gandhi's yatra with Indian truckers

They pointed out that no one considers their work of any value. “We worked all throughout lockdown. People were sick at homes and we were transporting medicines and other resources throughout the country,” they added. Yet, if anything were to go wrong the drivers are always blamed, they pointed out during the conversation. If goods are stolen or damaged, cases are filed on drivers, they added.

During the conversation with Rajdoot on the journey to Chandigarh, Rahul asked what hurt them most about inflation. To which, pat came the reply, “fuel”. “If the diesel prices increase, the cost of goods too goes up. If we buy cooking oil, we are unable to buy eatables. If we buy wheat, we are unable to buy the means to cook it,” added Kumar.

Rajdoot underscored that his father had warned him against becoming a truck driver. “It’s a dangerous job but at that time, there was no other work available. Had I studied, I would have maybe gotten a private job. I hope my kids study and will get a government job,” said Rajdoot.

He asked if the conditions for drivers would improve if Congress came to power, to which Gandhi replied, “hopefully”.

He parted with them at a dhaba in Dera Bassi, before which they had stopped at Gurdwara Manji Sahib in Ambala.