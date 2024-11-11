Rahul Gandhi vows Wayanad will be a global tourism hub

On Monday, November 11, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi joined his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on the last day of the by-poll campaign for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat and promised to elevate Wayanad to the ranks of the world’s premier tourism destinations.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is the UDF candidate for the by-poll.

"As a challenge, I will help her (Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) to make Wayanad the best tourism destination in the world," Rahul said, while addressing a gathering with Priyanka, which was followed by a roadshow from Assumption Junction to Chungam Junction in Sultan Bathery here.