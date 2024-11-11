Rahul Gandhi vows Wayanad will be a global tourism hub
The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha said the people of this Kerala district had taught him that the word ‘love’ has an important place in politics
On Monday, November 11, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi joined his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on the last day of the by-poll campaign for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat and promised to elevate Wayanad to the ranks of the world’s premier tourism destinations.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is the UDF candidate for the by-poll.
"As a challenge, I will help her (Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) to make Wayanad the best tourism destination in the world," Rahul said, while addressing a gathering with Priyanka, which was followed by a roadshow from Assumption Junction to Chungam Junction in Sultan Bathery here.
The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha said the people of Wayanad taught him that the word 'love' has a great place in politics. "I did not use that word, but the people of Wayanad taught me that the word has a great place in politics," he said.
The Congress leader also stated that love and affection are the only weapons to combat hatred and anger.
A huge crowd gathered on both sides of the road from Assumption Junction to Chungam Junction in Sultan Bathery.
The Wayanad by-election, scheduled for 13 November, was necessitated after Rahul Gandhi vacated the seat he had won in the Lok Sabha polls, following his victory from Raebareli as well.
