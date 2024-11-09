PGV takes the plunge
Priyanka Gandhi’s electoral debut will do more than boost the fortunes of the Congress, it could reshape India’s political landscape
Priyanka Gandhi’s Vadra’s entry into electoral politics is certainly a big moment for the Congress party, but it also bears significance for Indian politics at large. As she readies for the parliamentary arena, with her candidacy in the Wayanad by-election (scheduled on 13 November), there is an air of expectancy all around.
Her anticipated presence in the Lok Sabha alongside Rahul Gandhi, her personal charisma and her gift for carrying an audience of any description will be a renewed challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). With strategic coordination, Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi, with their deep-rooted sense of political legacy, can reshape the national political discourse, both in Parliament and outside it, and strengthen the Opposition in some expected and other not-so-obvious ways.
The Wayanad seat was vacated by Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka’s candidature will help the Congress grow its influence in south India, while reclaiming the Raebareli seat in Lok Sabha 2024 can be the springboard for a revival of the party in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.
The Congress obviously wants to sustain the momentum of its improved performance in the 2024 general election — where it nearly doubled its seat count from the previous Lok Sabha — and PGV’s (likely) entry into Parliament is a well-considered move to convert those electoral gains into a longer term strategy.
The timing is important. The Congress knows that the electoral verdict of Lok Sabha 2024 belied the palpable anti-incumbency; it knows that many voters want a credible alternative to the BJP. The presence of another Gandhi in Parliament will not only add to the party’s political heft in the lower house but also go a long way in sharpening its outreach to the political opposition and diverse segments of the population.
PGV’s presence in Kerala will have spillover influence in the southern states, where the BJP, still seen as a Hindi-belt cultural pariah, has struggled to gain a firm foothold.
The close bond Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi share is a big plus for the Congress party. Their partnership is not simply about a family bond or a shared political lineage; it is a complementary approach to politics, forged by their personal experiences and public life. The personal tragedies they have endured — first the assassination of their grandmother Indira Gandhi and then father Rajiv Gandhi — has shaped and strengthened their commitment to public life and their sense of duty to a secular democratic India.
Rahul Gandhi is without a doubt the most fearless critic of the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) and the Modi government. He has taken on the Modi government on its cronyism, on policies that have exacerbated economic inequality, on the retreat of citizen freedoms and on social justice issues.
He has called out the Sangh’s equivocations and their desire to re-engineer the Constitution and turn India into a Hindu majoritarian state. His role as Leader of the Opposition has given the Congress a stronger voice and the Opposition a leader they can count on to fearlessly challenge the BJP and everything it represents. Priyanka, with her ability to connect at the grassroots level and her skills as a communicator, can really bolster the party’s public outreach efforts.
Playing to their strengths, Rahul and Priyanka could perhaps focus on different aspects of the party’s political engagement — Rahul on addressing broad national issues and Priyanka becoming the voice of regional concerns and social issues. This approach might allow the Congress to more effectively challenge the BJP and perhaps help voters envision a more full-bodied political alternative to the BJP. Priyanka’s charisma and Rahul’s experience and commitment can bring attention to critical issues that may otherwise be sidelined.
Another possible impact of the Gandhi siblings’ joint presence in Parliament could be to reshape the lopsided media narrative surrounding Indian politics. In recent years, the BJP has practically colonised India’s mainstream media, with much of the attention focused on PM Modi and the BJP’s ‘winning’ electoral strategies. The space for alternative narratives has practically disappeared.
With Priyanka joining Rahul in Parliament, it will conceivably become harder for the media to ignore debates and other activities in the Lok Sabha. With her oratorical flair, Priyanka can potentially focus media attention on parliamentary proceedings, especially when challenging BJP leaders on critical issues. Her speeches and interactions with the press will bring Opposition arguments into the spotlight, offering a counter-narrative to balance the BJP’s media dominance.
Their combined efforts could help shift the focus from the personality-driven politics of the past 10 years to substantive debates on policy and governance, and perhaps nudge media towards a more balanced coverage of political issues. Even as the fulcrum of a multipolar Opposition, as the focal point of coalition building, the Congress will be stronger with both Priyanka and Rahul in the mix.
The entry of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra into the electoral arena is more than just a personal milestone for her; it represents a strategic move by the Congress party to reshape the political landscape of India. With her charisma and deep sense of political legacy, Priyanka can play a transformative role in opposition politics.
Together, the sibling duo promises a new kind of political leadership — one that has a firm underpinning of empathy, social justice and commitment to democratic secular values while also being mindful of the benefits of strategic coordination. We have reason to hope their partnership will help the Congress mount a stronger challenge to the BJP’s attempts to dominate the national discourse in Parliament, in the media and among the people.
Ashok Swain is professor of peace and conflict research at Uppsala University, Sweden
