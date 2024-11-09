PGV takes the plunge

Priyanka Gandhi’s Vadra’s entry into electoral politics is certainly a big moment for the Congress party, but it also bears significance for Indian politics at large. As she readies for the parliamentary arena, with her candidacy in the Wayanad by-election (scheduled on 13 November), there is an air of expectancy all around.

Her anticipated presence in the Lok Sabha alongside Rahul Gandhi, her personal charisma and her gift for carrying an audience of any description will be a renewed challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). With strategic coordination, Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi, with their deep-rooted sense of political legacy, can reshape the national political discourse, both in Parliament and outside it, and strengthen the Opposition in some expected and other not-so-obvious ways.

The Wayanad seat was vacated by Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka’s candidature will help the Congress grow its influence in south India, while reclaiming the Raebareli seat in Lok Sabha 2024 can be the springboard for a revival of the party in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Congress obviously wants to sustain the momentum of its improved performance in the 2024 general election — where it nearly doubled its seat count from the previous Lok Sabha — and PGV’s (likely) entry into Parliament is a well-considered move to convert those electoral gains into a longer term strategy.

The timing is important. The Congress knows that the electoral verdict of Lok Sabha 2024 belied the palpable anti-incumbency; it knows that many voters want a credible alternative to the BJP. The presence of another Gandhi in Parliament will not only add to the party’s political heft in the lower house but also go a long way in sharpening its outreach to the political opposition and diverse segments of the population.

PGV’s presence in Kerala will have spillover influence in the southern states, where the BJP, still seen as a Hindi-belt cultural pariah, has struggled to gain a firm foothold.