Wayanad: UDF expects a cakewalk for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

The United Democratic Front (UDF) is so sanguine about Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s victory in the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election that it is concentrating its efforts in the two assembly constituencies of Palakkad and Chelikkara instead, where too polling is scheduled on 13 November 2024, along with Wayanad.

“The only point of interest is whether she polls more votes than her brother Rahul Gandhi did earlier this year, when the vote share of the Congress slipped by over 5 per cent,” claim Congress workers in the constituency. They believe she will poll more votes and dismiss fears of low polling or any upset.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, they point out, is no stranger to Wayanad. She campaigned extensively in the constituency in both the 2019 and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, and is now the UDF candidate for the Lok Sabha seat vacated by Rahul Gandhi.

She has visited the constituency a number of times in the past and was there soon after the devastating landslides on 30 July this year, when 400 people lost their lives.

If anything, voters in Wayanad are even more enthusiastic about her candidature and believe that she would be able to devote more time to the constituency than Rahul Gandhi, who is saddled with many more responsibilities than just representing his constituency.