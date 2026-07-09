Raigad floods sweep away around 3,000 LPG cylinders from HPCL bottling plant
Authorities issue safety advisory as floodwaters carry cylinders from bottling plant amid heavy rain in Maharashtra
Around 3,000 LPG cylinders were washed away by floodwaters after a protective wall at the HPCL Patalganga LPG Bottling Plant in Maharashtra's Raigad district collapsed during heavy rain, prompting authorities to issue a public safety advisory.
Dramatic videos shared on social media showed hundreds of gas cylinders floating down the swollen Patalganga River, attracting crowds of onlookers who gathered on a nearby bridge to watch the unusual scene.
Officials said incessant rainfall caused the plant's boundary wall to collapse, allowing floodwaters to inundate the facility. The strong current swept thousands of LPG cylinders into the Patalganga River and the adjoining Kharpada Creek.
The district administration warned that some of the cylinders could still contain LPG and urged members of the public not to touch, collect or attempt to use any cylinder found in the river or washed ashore.
Raigad Collector Kishan Javle appealed to residents to immediately inform the authorities if they spotted any cylinders or hand them over at designated collection points.
Recovered cylinders can be deposited at the HPCL bottling plant, any nearby HPCL dealer, the Khalapur Tehsildar's office, the local Tehsildar's office or the office of the Sub-Divisional Officer.
Officials also cautioned residents against storing recovered cylinders in their homes or attempting to inspect or use them.
"There is no certainty whether the cylinders contain LPG or whether they remain safe to handle. Picking them up, opening them or taking them home could pose a serious risk," the collector warned.
Raigad has been among the worst-affected districts in Maharashtra as heavy rain over the past week has triggered flooding, waterlogging and swollen rivers across the region. Authorities remain on high alert as the wet weather continues.
With IANS inputs