Raigad floods sweep away around 3,000 LPG cylinders from HPCL bottling plant

Around 3,000 LPG cylinders were washed away by floodwaters after a protective wall at the HPCL Patalganga LPG Bottling Plant in Maharashtra's Raigad district collapsed during heavy rain, prompting authorities to issue a public safety advisory.

Dramatic videos shared on social media showed hundreds of gas cylinders floating down the swollen Patalganga River, attracting crowds of onlookers who gathered on a nearby bridge to watch the unusual scene.

Officials said incessant rainfall caused the plant's boundary wall to collapse, allowing floodwaters to inundate the facility. The strong current swept thousands of LPG cylinders into the Patalganga River and the adjoining Kharpada Creek.

The district administration warned that some of the cylinders could still contain LPG and urged members of the public not to touch, collect or attempt to use any cylinder found in the river or washed ashore.