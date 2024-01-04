Railway official's transfer amidst PM Modi selfie booth cost row sparks debate

Central Railway chief public relations officer (CPRO) Dr Shivraj Manaspure has been transferred from his position without any official reason provided. This development comes just a month after the Central Railway disclosed the cost of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 3D selfie booths at railway stations in response to an RTI (right to information) request.

According to a report by the Times of India, the unanticipated transfer occurred shortly after Central Railway revealed the cost incurred for the 3D selfie booths in response to an RTI filed by social activist Ajay Bose, who sought information on the construction costs of PM Modi's 3D selfie booths from Central Railway, Western Railway, Northern Railway, North Western Railway, and Southern Railway.

The RTI response indicated that only Central Railway had provided the information, revealing that the Centre spent up to Rs 6.25 lakh on each permanent 3D selfie booth featuring PM Modi's image in railway stations, while temporary booths cost Rs 1.25 lakh per unit. Central Railway mentioned that they had set up these booths in 50 train stations across divisions such as Mumbai, Bhusaval, Nagpur, Pune, and Solapur.

In recent weeks, railway officials in Delhi and Mumbai have been compelled to provide explanations regarding the purpose of the controversial booths featuring PM Modi's image in railway stations.

Officials clarified that these installations were intended to showcase the Union government's various schemes and achievements, such as Skill India Digital, Ujjwala Yojana, and the Chandraayan mission, with the prime minister's image being just one element of the broader initiative. Despite these explanations, the transparency and appropriateness of utilising public funds for such installations have come under scrutiny.