Railways to offer 3% discount on unreserved tickets booked via RailOne app

The Railway Ministry will offer a 3 per cent discount on the purchase of unreserved tickets booked through the RailOne app using any digital payment mode, from 14 January to 14 July, 2026, in a move aimed at encouraging digital transactions.

At present, a 3 per cent cashback is available only for passengers booking unreserved tickets through the RailOne app using the R-wallet. The new incentive expands the benefit to all digital payment modes available on the platform.

“In order to proliferate digital booking, it has been decided to provide the discount of 3 per cent while booking unreserved tickets through all digital payment modes on RailOne app,” the ministry said in a letter dated 30 December, 2026, to the Centre for Railway Information System (CRIS), directing it to make the required software changes.

The letter stated that the proposal would remain in force for six months, from 14 January, 2026, to 14 July, 2026. It also asked CRIS to furnish feedback on the scheme in May for further examination.