Railways to offer 3% discount on unreserved tickets booked via RailOne app
Digital incentive to apply across all payment modes from 14 January to 14 July, 2026
The Railway Ministry will offer a 3 per cent discount on the purchase of unreserved tickets booked through the RailOne app using any digital payment mode, from 14 January to 14 July, 2026, in a move aimed at encouraging digital transactions.
At present, a 3 per cent cashback is available only for passengers booking unreserved tickets through the RailOne app using the R-wallet. The new incentive expands the benefit to all digital payment modes available on the platform.
“In order to proliferate digital booking, it has been decided to provide the discount of 3 per cent while booking unreserved tickets through all digital payment modes on RailOne app,” the ministry said in a letter dated 30 December, 2026, to the Centre for Railway Information System (CRIS), directing it to make the required software changes.
The letter stated that the proposal would remain in force for six months, from 14 January, 2026, to 14 July, 2026. It also asked CRIS to furnish feedback on the scheme in May for further examination.
The ministry clarified that the existing 3 per cent cashback offered on unreserved ticket bookings made through the R-wallet on the RailOne app would continue alongside the new discount scheme.
“In the existing system, 3 per cent cashback is offered to prospective passengers who purchase unreserved tickets on the RailOne app and make payments through R-wallet. However, under the new offer, a 3 per cent discount will be given to purchasers of unreserved tickets on RailOne through all digital payment modes,” an official said.
The official added that the incentive will be applicable only on the RailOne app and will not extend to any other online platforms used for purchasing unreserved railway tickets.
The RailOne app, developed to provide a unified interface for railway services, allows passengers to book unreserved tickets digitally, reducing queues at ticket counters. The ministry expects the expanded discount to further nudge passengers towards cashless transactions and ease congestion at stations, especially during peak travel hours.
