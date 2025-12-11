Chhattisgarh train crash: Report faults Railways for deploying unfit driver

A safety report submitted by the Commissioner of Railway Safety on the 4 November 2025 Chhattisgarh train collision, has blamed the rail administration for allegedly deploying an unfit loco pilot who not only failed in the mandatory aptitude test but also took several safety instructions on phone while driving the train.

The report, recently submitted to the Railway Board, pertains to a collision between a local passenger train (known as MEMU train or Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) and a goods train in the Bilaspur division, in which 12 persons, including the loco pilot, died and 19 passengers were injured.

"LP (loco pilot) deployed on MEMU train no. 68733 appeared in the 'aptitude test' on 09.06.2025 but could not clear the same and 'failed'. Telephonic calls made by LP during the run for seeking guidance from CLI (Chief Loco Inspector), even on minor issues, also indicate his lack of knowledge," Brijesh Kumar Mishra, Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), South Eastern Circle, Kolkata, said in his report.

"LP was lacking in qualities required to handle the MEMU train, including knowledge of rules, timely decision making and reaction time, as observed by the ALP (Assistant Loco Pilot) also. In view of the above, it can be concluded that the LP deployed was not fit to work on the MEMU train no. 68733," Mishra added.

The CRS also noted several deficiencies in the "Certificate of competency" awarded to the loco pilot by the senior divisional electrical engineer (operations) of Bilaspur Division and said, "It indicates that due procedure has not been followed while issuing the competency certificate and LP may not be fully competent to work on MEMU trains."

Referring to the Railway Board's norms regarding the operation of such trains, the CRS viewed that the MEMU train is basically a single-man working train, and as per provisions, an aptitude test is mandatory for single-man working trains (motorman).

"LP appeared in an aptitude test on 09.06.2025 but could not clear the same and 'failed'. Hence, it is obvious that the LP deployed on train no. 68733 was not fit for working on this train as a motorman," the CRS reiterated.