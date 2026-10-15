Rain hits parts of Delhi, IMD issues orange alert

Rain hits parts of Delhi as the IMD issues an orange alert for moderate to intense showers.

Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 40-60 kmph are likely until 2 pm.

Delhi records a minimum temperature of 23.3°C, while the maximum is expected to reach 29°C.

Rain hit parts of Delhi on Thursday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert warning of moderate to intense rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning.

Rainfall of 5-15 mm per hour, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-60 kmph, is likely across the city until 2 pm, the IMD said. Intermittent spells of rain are expected in several parts of the capital.