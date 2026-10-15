Rain hits parts of Delhi, IMD issues orange alert
The weather office forecasts moderate to intense rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds across the capital until 2 pm
Rain hits parts of Delhi as the IMD issues an orange alert for moderate to intense showers.
Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 40-60 kmph are likely until 2 pm.
Delhi records a minimum temperature of 23.3°C, while the maximum is expected to reach 29°C.
Rain hit parts of Delhi on Thursday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert warning of moderate to intense rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning.
Rainfall of 5-15 mm per hour, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-60 kmph, is likely across the city until 2 pm, the IMD said. Intermittent spells of rain are expected in several parts of the capital.
Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 23.3 degrees Celsius, 3.7 degrees above normal. The maximum temperature is expected to settle at around 29 degrees Celsius, bringing down daytime temperatures, the weather office said.
Experts attributed the spell of rain to a western disturbance and a cyclonic circulation over adjoining areas.
They said the conditions were part of a normal post-monsoon weather pattern, with Delhi and other parts of the region likely to experience intermittent showers.