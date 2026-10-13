Snow forecast in J&K’s higher reaches, rain in plains until 15 October

A fresh western disturbance is expected to bring rain to Jammu and Kashmir’s plains and light snowfall to higher reaches from Tuesday afternoon until 15 October

Trekkers have been advised to avoid higher-altitude routes, and travellers should check road conditions before heading towards mountain passes

Farmers and apple growers have been urged to safely store harvested produce ahead of the wet weather

A fresh western disturbance is expected to bring light snowfall to Jammu and Kashmir’s higher reaches and rain to the plains from Tuesday afternoon, prompting the Meteorological Department to issue advisories for trekkers, tourists and farmers.

The unsettled weather is likely to continue until 15 October, with generally cloudy skies, light to moderate rain and snowfall at higher elevations. Thunderstorms and gusty winds are also possible at several locations.

Areas likely to receive light snow include Zojila Pass, Pir Ki Gali, Sadhna Top, Gulmarg, Razdan Top, Sinthan Top and Gurez, officials said.

Trekkers have been advised to stay away from higher-altitude routes until 15 October, while tourists have been urged to exercise caution during the spell.