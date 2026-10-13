Snow forecast in J&K’s higher reaches, rain in plains until 15 October
Weather department advises caution for tourists and mountain travellers as a fresh western disturbance approaches
A fresh western disturbance is expected to bring rain to Jammu and Kashmir’s plains and light snowfall to higher reaches from Tuesday afternoon until 15 October
Trekkers have been advised to avoid higher-altitude routes, and travellers should check road conditions before heading towards mountain passes
Farmers and apple growers have been urged to safely store harvested produce ahead of the wet weather
A fresh western disturbance is expected to bring light snowfall to Jammu and Kashmir’s higher reaches and rain to the plains from Tuesday afternoon, prompting the Meteorological Department to issue advisories for trekkers, tourists and farmers.
The unsettled weather is likely to continue until 15 October, with generally cloudy skies, light to moderate rain and snowfall at higher elevations. Thunderstorms and gusty winds are also possible at several locations.
Areas likely to receive light snow include Zojila Pass, Pir Ki Gali, Sadhna Top, Gulmarg, Razdan Top, Sinthan Top and Gurez, officials said.
Trekkers have been advised to stay away from higher-altitude routes until 15 October, while tourists have been urged to exercise caution during the spell.
Travel through mountain passes, including Sadhna Top, Zojila, Sinthan and Razdan, could become unsafe. Officials advised travellers to check road conditions with traffic authorities before setting out.
The department also urged farmers and apple growers to ensure harvested apples, paddy and other crops are safely stored during the three-day period.
Weather conditions are expected to improve on 16 October, although isolated locations could experience a brief spell of light rain. Generally dry weather is forecast from 17 to 24 October.
The advisory comes as colder mornings and evenings settle across the Kashmir Valley, with residents turning to warm clothing, including the traditional Kashmiri pheran.
Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of 11.2°C, while Pahalgam and Gulmarg registered 6.8°C and 5.4°C respectively.
In the Jammu division, minimum temperatures stood at 18°C in Jammu, 17.5°C in Katra, 12.6°C in Batote, 10°C in Banihal and 8.4°C in Bhaderwah.
With IANS inputs