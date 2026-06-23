Rain, thunderstorms bring relief from heat in Delhi; more showers likely

Rain and thunderstorms swept across several parts of Delhi on Tuesday afternoon, bringing significant relief from the heat as temperatures dropped sharply across the city.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said thunderstorm activity accompanied by light to moderate rain was likely to continue through the evening hours.

The weather change came amid a red alert issued by the IMD for most parts of the national capital, with strong winds and dust storms preceding the rainfall.

According to IMD data, Safdarjung, the city's base weather station, recorded wind speeds of 52 kmph at 2.30 pm.

Other stations also reported strong winds, with the highest speed recorded at Palam, where gusts reached 91 kmph at 2.30 pm.

Pusa recorded wind speeds of 85 kmph at 3 pm, while Chattarpur registered winds of up to 43 kmph at 3.15 pm.

“The maximum wind speed was recorded at Palam, which reached up to 49 knots or approximately 91 kmph. The wind direction was west to south-west,” an IMD official said.