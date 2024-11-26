‘Raised provocative slogans’: Pro-reservation AMU students’ protest

The Aarakshan Sangharsh Morcha — a newly founded student body opposing the Aligarh Muslim University's (AMU) minority institution status — has demanded reservation in student admissions and jobs for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Other Backward Class (OBC) candidates.

Students from the group, protesting under tight security, handed a memorandum to the local administration addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They urged the government to implement quotas for Hindu Dalits, backward classes and tribal citizens at AMU until the Supreme Court delivers its judgement on the university’s minority status.

During the march, which included the raising of anti-AMU and religious slogans, the protesters gathered near the AMU Circle, prompting the authorities to erect barricades on roads leading to the campus. A university official confirmed that some of the slogans were "provocative".

Posters were seen in their hands bearing the legend 'batenge toh katenge... ek rahenge toh aarakshan le sakenge (divided we will be cut down... if we stay united, we can take advantage of reservations)'.