Rajasthan: 10 tigers spotted on camera traps after 25 reported missing
Amidst the controversy surrounding a report that claimed 25 tigers were "missing" from Rajasthan's Ranthambore National Park, officials clarified on Thursday that 10 of those tigers have already been traced.
The issue sparked concerns over the welfare of the big cats, but authorities are reportedly working to ensure the safety and monitoring of the remaining animals.
The official clarification followed statements by Rajasthan's chief wildlife warden Pavan Kumar Upadhyay, who on Monday revealed that 25 of the 75 tigers in Ranthambore National Park, located about 130 km from Jaipur, had gone missing over the past year.
The revelation triggered concerns and sparked controversy regarding the status of the big cats. However, the latest update from officials indicates that 10 of the missing tigers have since been traced, helping to ease some of the concerns. Authorities continue to monitor the remaining tigers in the park closely.
This marks the first time that such a large number of tigers — 25 out of 75 — have been officially reported as "missing" in a single year in Ranthambore National Park.
The figure set off alarm bells, as previous reports showed a smaller number of tigers missing over a longer period. Between 2019 and 2022, 13 tigers were reported missing, indicating that the situation in the past year is significantly more concerning. Officials have been under pressure to explain the discrepancy, while efforts to track and monitor the remaining tigers are ongoing.
"Ten tigers have already been traced within 24 hours of this report," a park official informed NDTV.
Upadhyay explained that after the prolonged monsoon this year, the forest department resumed the use of camera traps to monitor the tigers in Ranthambore.
The cameras have successfully recorded the presence of the big cats, providing confirmation that some of the tigers previously thought to be missing are indeed still in the park. This development has helped clarify the situation and ease some of the concerns about the fate of the tigers.
In response to the controversy over the missing tigers, the Rajasthan forest department has formed a three-member committee to investigate the disappearances.
The committee's task is to review the monitoring records and assess whether any lapses by park officials contributed to the situation. The primary focus of the investigation is on the tigers that have not been seen since May 2024. If any shortcomings are found in the monitoring process, the committee will recommend appropriate actions to address them. This move is part of ongoing efforts to ensure better tracking and protection of the tigers in the park, and the panel has been asked to submit its report within two months.
A list of the 25 "missing" tigers, obtained by NDTV, reveals that four of them are over 17 years old. This is significant because tigers in the wild typically live for around 14-15 years, with some living slightly longer in protected environments like national parks.
Given their advanced age, it is assumed that some of these tigers may have died, possibly without being immediately detected.
However, it adds complexity to the investigation, as the disappearance of older tigers could be linked to natural causes, such as death due to age, rather than issues related to poaching or human activity.
Dharmendra Khandal, a conservation biologist whose NGO Tiger Watch is actively involved in the region, expressed surprise at the report of missing tigers.
According to the NDTV report, the officials have pointed out that Ranthambore National Park faces significant challenges due to the issue of tiger overcrowding, which can lead to territorial conflicts among the big cats. With an estimated tiger population of 88, according to 2022 census data, the park is nearing its carrying capacity, putting additional pressure on both the tigers and the park's resources.
For years, conservationists have emphasised the critical need to establish safe forest corridors to allow the tigers of Ranthambore to disperse into other nearby forests. These corridors would help alleviate the pressures of overcrowding by providing tigers with access to new territories, reducing territorial conflicts and promoting genetic diversity.
Without such corridors, tigers may be forced into closer proximity, leading to increased territorial disputes and potentially higher mortality rates. However, the challenge remains to secure land, political will, and funding to make these corridors a reality.
