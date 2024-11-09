Rajasthan: 10 tigers spotted on camera traps after 25 reported missing

Amidst the controversy surrounding a report that claimed 25 tigers were "missing" from Rajasthan's Ranthambore National Park, officials clarified on Thursday that 10 of those tigers have already been traced.

The issue sparked concerns over the welfare of the big cats, but authorities are reportedly working to ensure the safety and monitoring of the remaining animals.

The official clarification followed statements by Rajasthan's chief wildlife warden Pavan Kumar Upadhyay, who on Monday revealed that 25 of the 75 tigers in Ranthambore National Park, located about 130 km from Jaipur, had gone missing over the past year.

The revelation triggered concerns and sparked controversy regarding the status of the big cats. However, the latest update from officials indicates that 10 of the missing tigers have since been traced, helping to ease some of the concerns. Authorities continue to monitor the remaining tigers in the park closely.

This marks the first time that such a large number of tigers — 25 out of 75 — have been officially reported as "missing" in a single year in Ranthambore National Park.

The figure set off alarm bells, as previous reports showed a smaller number of tigers missing over a longer period. Between 2019 and 2022, 13 tigers were reported missing, indicating that the situation in the past year is significantly more concerning. Officials have been under pressure to explain the discrepancy, while efforts to track and monitor the remaining tigers are ongoing.