Rajasthan: Denied admission, woman delivers baby outside hospital

The Rajasthan government has suspended three doctors of a government hospital for negligence after a pregnant woman was denied admission and had to deliver her child near the hospital's gate, officials said.

Shubhra Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Medical Education, said after the matter came to light, the department constituted an inquiry committee with immediate effect, according to an official statement.

Taking action on the committee's report, three resident doctors of Kanwatia Hospital -- Kusum Saini, Neha Rajawat and Manoj -- were suspended on Thursday after "serious negligence and insensitivity" was found on their part, the statement said.