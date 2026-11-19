Rajasthan HC refuses to stay probe into villa purchases involving IAS officer
Court seeks state’s response as ACB probes 64 resort property purchases in Jaipur, Udaipur and Alwar
The Rajasthan High Court declined to halt the investigation and scheduled the next hearing for 18 December
The Anti-Corruption Bureau registered a case on 18 November naming IAS officer Shikhar Agrawal, two executives of Goyal Fashions Private Limited and others
Investigators are examining 64 villa and cottage purchases, including 24 Jaipur units reportedly bought in the names of Agrawal’s sons for Rs 11 lakh each against a brochure price of Rs 59 lakh
The Rajasthan High Court on Thursday refused to stay an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) investigation into the purchase of 64 villas and cottages involving IAS officer Shikhar Agrawal and his family. The court issued notice to the state government, sought its response and listed the matter for 18 December, IANS reported.
Agrawal filed his petition challenging the probe on 17 November. A day later, the ACB registered a case naming him, Goyal Fashions Private Limited managing director Sanjay Goyal, director Mukund Sharan Goyal and others. The bureau has sought records from 20 government departments. Additional Superintendent of Police Prashant Kaushik is leading the investigation and is expected to summon Agrawal and the two executives for questioning.
According to the preliminary findings reported by IANS, 20 villas at Ananta Resort in Bujhda, Udaipur, were bought in October 2023 for ₹15 lakh each. Ten were registered in Agrawal’s name and ten in the name of his wife, IPS officer Prashakha Mathur. The units were leased back to the company the same day under a perpetual lease for revenue sharing.
Another 20 villas at Ananta Resort in Ajabgarh, Alwar, were bought on 27 March 2026 in the names of Agrawal, Mathur, their sons and his parents-in-law. The reported prices ranged from Rs 14 lakh to Rs 16.5 lakh per unit. The ACB said those prices were Rs 3.5 lakh to Rs 4.5 lakh below the government’s District Level Committee benchmark, while other buyers at the same resort reportedly paid about Rs 6 lakh above it. The bureau’s case is that the arrangement gave the company an undue benefit of around Rs 2 crore.
Investigators also identified 24 villa purchases at Ananta Resort in Jaipur, with 12 units registered in each son’s name. IANS reported that the recorded price was Rs 11 lakh per unit, compared with Rs 59 lakh listed in the company’s brochure.
Agrawal and Mathur were placed on ‘awaiting posting orders’ status after the first 40 purchases came to light. The ACB opened a preliminary enquiry on 31 October.
With IANS inputs