According to the preliminary findings reported by IANS, 20 villas at Ananta Resort in Bujhda, Udaipur, were bought in October 2023 for ₹15 lakh each. Ten were registered in Agrawal’s name and ten in the name of his wife, IPS officer Prashakha Mathur. The units were leased back to the company the same day under a perpetual lease for revenue sharing.

Another 20 villas at Ananta Resort in Ajabgarh, Alwar, were bought on 27 March 2026 in the names of Agrawal, Mathur, their sons and his parents-in-law. The reported prices ranged from Rs 14 lakh to Rs 16.5 lakh per unit. The ACB said those prices were Rs 3.5 lakh to Rs 4.5 lakh below the government’s District Level Committee benchmark, while other buyers at the same resort reportedly paid about Rs 6 lakh above it. The bureau’s case is that the arrangement gave the company an undue benefit of around Rs 2 crore.

Investigators also identified 24 villa purchases at Ananta Resort in Jaipur, with 12 units registered in each son’s name. IANS reported that the recorded price was Rs 11 lakh per unit, compared with Rs 59 lakh listed in the company’s brochure.

Agrawal and Mathur were placed on ‘awaiting posting orders’ status after the first 40 purchases came to light. The ACB opened a preliminary enquiry on 31 October.

With IANS inputs