Ram temple donation case: SC allows trial proceedings after chargesheet filed

Uttar Pradesh told the Supreme Court that staff entrusted with counting Ram temple donations diverted cash for investments or deposits into bank accounts.

An SIT identified eight accused and documented 105 suspected instances of cash being removed or concealed, according to the investigation details.

The Supreme Court allowed the trial court to proceed in accordance with law, making clear that it had expressed no opinion on the merits.

The Uttar Pradesh government told the Supreme Court on Monday that employees responsible for counting donations at Ayodhya’s Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple had diverted cash and used it for investments or deposits into bank accounts.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the state, informed the court that investigators had completed their inquiry and filed a chargesheet in the case concerning suspected misappropriation of devotees’ offerings.

The Supreme Court allowed the judicial magistrate hearing the matter to proceed in accordance with law. It clarified that its order did not express any view on the merits of the case or the guilt of those accused.

The court also permitted the petitioners to present their submissions and assist during the proceedings.