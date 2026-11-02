Ram temple donation case: SC allows trial proceedings after chargesheet filed
Uttar Pradesh says cash was diverted during donation counting; court leaves assessment of accusations to the trial court
Uttar Pradesh told the Supreme Court that staff entrusted with counting Ram temple donations diverted cash for investments or deposits into bank accounts.
An SIT identified eight accused and documented 105 suspected instances of cash being removed or concealed, according to the investigation details.
The Supreme Court allowed the trial court to proceed in accordance with law, making clear that it had expressed no opinion on the merits.
The Uttar Pradesh government told the Supreme Court on Monday that employees responsible for counting donations at Ayodhya’s Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple had diverted cash and used it for investments or deposits into bank accounts.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the state, informed the court that investigators had completed their inquiry and filed a chargesheet in the case concerning suspected misappropriation of devotees’ offerings.
The Supreme Court allowed the judicial magistrate hearing the matter to proceed in accordance with law. It clarified that its order did not express any view on the merits of the case or the guilt of those accused.
The court also permitted the petitioners to present their submissions and assist during the proceedings.
According to the investigation details, a Special Investigation Team examined CCTV footage from the temple premises and other digital evidence. It identified 105 suspected instances in which cash was removed or concealed in the room used to count donations.
Eight accused were identified, and investigators recorded statements from 173 people. Documents concerning the suspected diversion of cash and the accused persons’ financial transactions were included in the chargesheet.
The inquiry also covered valuables received as offerings. Investigators physically verified 803 items listed in the temple’s records and found no discrepancies. A further 86 valuables for which receipts were unavailable were examined separately.
The state’s submissions centred on the handling of cash during counting and the subsequent movement of money. These accusations will be examined by the trial court on the basis of the evidence presented.
The Supreme Court’s order allows the lower court proceedings to continue without treating the observations made during Monday’s hearing as findings on the charges.
With agency inputs