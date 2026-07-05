Ram temple fraud: Wife of accused Tinnu Yadav alleges husband framed to protect 'prominent people'

The wife of one of the eight people arrested in the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya has claimed that her husband is innocent and has been falsely implicated to protect "prominent people".

Poonam Yadav, wife of Ramshankar Yadav alias Tinnu Yadav, told reporters on Saturday that the allegations against her family were "baseless and misleading".

"To save the prominent people, smaller people are being implicated. My husband has carried the saffron flag since 1992. He has been associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) since then," she said.

Responding to allegations that her husband had amassed property and luxury vehicles worth around Rs 50 crore, Poonam Yadav denied the claims.