Ranchi airport cancels 20 flights as Cyclone Akvan cuts visibility
Four flights were diverted from Birsa Munda Airport on Saturday as visibility remained at around 1,000 metres until 1pm
Bad weather linked to Cyclone Akvan forced the cancellation of 20 scheduled flights at Ranchi airport, including six Air India Express services.
Four flights were diverted as visibility fell below the 1,200–1,500 metres required for take-offs and landings, according to airport officials.
The India Meteorological Department expects skies to start clearing on Sunday, though dense fog is likely in the morning.
Twenty scheduled flights were cancelled and four diverted at Birsa Munda Airport on Saturday after weather linked to Cyclone Akvan reduced visibility, airport officials said.
Airport director Vinod Kumar told PTI that visibility remained at around 1,000 metres until 1pm. Airport officials said aircraft needed between 1,200 and 1,500 metres of visibility for safe take-offs and landings. Six Air India Express services were among those cancelled.
Jharkhand has experienced overcast skies and light rain since Friday under the influence of the cyclone. Baburaj PP, director of the Ranchi Meteorological Centre, told PTI that conditions were expected to improve from Sunday, with dense fog likely in the morning. Clear skies and sunshine are expected from 23 November.
Chaibasa Sadar in West Singhbhum recorded the state’s highest rainfall at 34.4 mm in the 24 hours to 8.30am on Saturday. Ghatsila received 32.6 mm, followed by Simdega at 28.2 mm, Jamshedpur at 22.2 mm and Ranchi at 12.4 mm.
The weather bulletin forecast little change in maximum temperatures over the next 24 hours, followed by a rise of about 6°C over the subsequent three days. Minimum temperatures are expected to fall by about 5°C over the next two days.
Ranchi recorded a minimum of 17.5°C on Saturday, 4.4°C above normal. Jamshedpur recorded 19.6°C and Daltonganj 19.8°C.