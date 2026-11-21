Jharkhand has experienced overcast skies and light rain since Friday under the influence of the cyclone. Baburaj PP, director of the Ranchi Meteorological Centre, told PTI that conditions were expected to improve from Sunday, with dense fog likely in the morning. Clear skies and sunshine are expected from 23 November.

Chaibasa Sadar in West Singhbhum recorded the state’s highest rainfall at 34.4 mm in the 24 hours to 8.30am on Saturday. Ghatsila received 32.6 mm, followed by Simdega at 28.2 mm, Jamshedpur at 22.2 mm and Ranchi at 12.4 mm.

The weather bulletin forecast little change in maximum temperatures over the next 24 hours, followed by a rise of about 6°C over the subsequent three days. Minimum temperatures are expected to fall by about 5°C over the next two days.

Ranchi recorded a minimum of 17.5°C on Saturday, 4.4°C above normal. Jamshedpur recorded 19.6°C and Daltonganj 19.8°C.