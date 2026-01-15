BJP alarmed as Ranchi Police visits ED office to probe assault complaint
CISF personnel were deployed around the ED premises to step up security in the wake of the police visit
A team of Ranchi Police on Thursday visited the zonal office of the ED (Enforcement Directorate) here in connection with a complaint alleging assault by agency officials during questioning in a suspected water supply scam case, sources said.
According to officials, a former employee of the state’s Drinking Water and Sanitation Department lodged a complaint at Ranchi’s Airport police station on January 12, claiming he was “thrashed” by ED personnel while being interrogated in connection with the alleged scam.
Following the complaint, a police team led by a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and accompanied by the officer-in-charge of the Airport police station reached the ED office on Thursday morning to conduct a preliminary inquiry into the allegations.
The Ranchi Police have not yet issued an official statement on the visit or on the status of the investigation.
Sources said CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) personnel were deployed around the ED premises to step up security in the wake of the police visit.
The development triggered a political response, with Jharkhand Leader of Opposition and BJP leader Babulal Marandi expressing concern over the police action at the ED office.
In a post on X, Marandi alleged that the move could be aimed at tampering with sensitive material related to ongoing corruption probes.
“Information has been received that the ED’s regional office located on Airport Road in Ranchi is being surrounded by the Ranchi Police. The ED office contains important evidence related to thousands of crores of rupees in corruption cases involving Chief Minister Hemant Soren,” he claimed.
“There is apprehension that under the guise of police action, tampering with or destruction of these crucial pieces of evidence may be attempted,” Marandi added.
The ED has been probing several alleged corruption and money-laundering cases in Jharkhand in recent years, including investigations linked to the state’s mining and water supply sectors. The agency’s actions have frequently drawn sharp reactions from the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), which has accused central agencies of political vendetta, a charge denied by the BJP.
Thursday’s police visit adds another layer to the ongoing friction between the state government and central investigating agencies, with the alleged assault complaint now set to be examined by local law enforcement even as political tempers continue to flare.
Officials said further action would depend on the findings of the preliminary inquiry into the complaint.