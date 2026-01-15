BJP alarmed as Ranchi Police visits ED office to probe assault complaint

A team of Ranchi Police on Thursday visited the zonal office of the ED (Enforcement Directorate) here in connection with a complaint alleging assault by agency officials during questioning in a suspected water supply scam case, sources said.

According to officials, a former employee of the state’s Drinking Water and Sanitation Department lodged a complaint at Ranchi’s Airport police station on January 12, claiming he was “thrashed” by ED personnel while being interrogated in connection with the alleged scam.

Following the complaint, a police team led by a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and accompanied by the officer-in-charge of the Airport police station reached the ED office on Thursday morning to conduct a preliminary inquiry into the allegations.

The Ranchi Police have not yet issued an official statement on the visit or on the status of the investigation.

Sources said CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) personnel were deployed around the ED premises to step up security in the wake of the police visit.

The development triggered a political response, with Jharkhand Leader of Opposition and BJP leader Babulal Marandi expressing concern over the police action at the ED office.