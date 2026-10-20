Randall Sequeira, Laxman Naik arrests aim to clear way for Odisha mining: Activists

Doctor and community health organiser Randall Sequeira and Dalit activist Laxman Naik were arrested in Odisha on 16 October amid protests against bauxite mining, with activists alleging that the arrests are part of a wider effort to suppress resistance and facilitate mining projects.

According to a report by The Wire, police officers picked up the two from Sequeira's residence in Kalahandi district at around 11 pm. The Medico Friend Circle, a network of doctors and health practitioners, and a report by Ground Xero said Sequeira and Naik were not named in the first information report (FIR) relating to a clash in Kantamal village.

The clash reportedly followed police action against residents, including the use of tear gas and lathi charges. The confrontation resulted in injuries on both sides.

Sequeira and Naik are currently lodged in Rayagada sub-jail. They face charges including attempt to murder, rioting with deadly weapons, dacoity and criminal intimidation, according to The Wire.

The arrests come amid a prolonged movement led by the Maa Mati Maala Surakhya Manch against bauxite mining in the region. The protests have included sit-ins, marches and vigils, with Adivasi and Dalit communities seeking to protect their land, forests and water resources.

Doctor's work among Adivasi communities

Sequeira, who completed his MBBS at St John's Medical College in Bengaluru, has lived in Kalahandi for more than five years, working with Adivasi communities on access to healthcare and social justice.

He has also participated in protests against proposed bauxite mining in the Sijimali forests, where the Vedanta group is associated with a mining project, and Kutrumalli, where the Adani Group is linked to a project.