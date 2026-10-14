Shocked at Odisha Governor ‘will work to strengthen BJP’ remark, condemn it: BJD

Odisha's opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Wednesday condemned newly appointed Governor Braj Mohan Ram's reported remarks that he would “work to strengthen the BJP” after assuming office, saying the comments undermined the constitutional position of the governor as an authority above party politics.

The BJD expressed shock over the remarks and released a video carried by PTI in which Ram was heard speaking about his future course of action after taking charge as governor.

“We are shocked to hear his comments in a PTI video, where he reiterates that he would work towards strengthening the BJP. We condemn the remark as it negates the fact that the governor is above party politics,” the BJD said in a statement.

The party's objection centred on the expectation that a governor should remain above partisan politics while discharging constitutional responsibilities. The BJD said Ram's reported comments were inconsistent with that position.