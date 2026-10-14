Shocked at Odisha Governor ‘will work to strengthen BJP’ remark, condemn it: BJD
The opposition party questions the political neutrality of Governor Braj Mohan Ram after a PTI video purportedly captures him saying he would work to strengthen BJP
Odisha's opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Wednesday condemned newly appointed Governor Braj Mohan Ram's reported remarks that he would “work to strengthen the BJP” after assuming office, saying the comments undermined the constitutional position of the governor as an authority above party politics.
The BJD expressed shock over the remarks and released a video carried by PTI in which Ram was heard speaking about his future course of action after taking charge as governor.
“We are shocked to hear his comments in a PTI video, where he reiterates that he would work towards strengthening the BJP. We condemn the remark as it negates the fact that the governor is above party politics,” the BJD said in a statement.
The party's objection centred on the expectation that a governor should remain above partisan politics while discharging constitutional responsibilities. The BJD said Ram's reported comments were inconsistent with that position.
BJD media coordinator Lenin Mohanty also criticised the remarks, describing them as unbecoming of a governor.
Ram, a three-time former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP, was appointed governor of Odisha on Monday. His appointment and the reported comments have drawn criticism from the BJD, which is currently in opposition in the state.
The PTI video cited by the BJD was presented by the party as evidence of the remarks. However, the available report did not include a response from Ram or further clarification from the governor's office regarding the statement.
The controversy has brought the question of political neutrality in the governor's office into focus, with the BJD maintaining that the constitutional position requires the office-holder to remain above party affiliations.