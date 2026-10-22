Surjewala demands drought declaration in Saurashtra, loan waiver for farmers

Randeep Surjewala seeks a drought declaration, crop loan relief and a special crop survey across Saurashtra.

Congress demands higher compensation and annual payments for farmers whose land is affected by power transmission lines.

Surjewala links the Opposition’s ‘vote chori’ allegations to democratic rights and constitutional safeguards.

Congress leader and Gujarat in-charge Randeep Surjewala on Thursday, 22 October demanded that the BJP government in Gujarat declare a drought in Saurashtra and other affected regions, waive crop loans and increase compensation for farmers whose land has been affected by power transmission lines.

Addressing a press conference in Rajkot, the Rajya Sabha member also said the alleged ‘vote chori’ (theft of votes) was not merely a BJP-versus-Congress issue but a question concerning the country’s democratic foundations.

Surjewala said several districts in Saurashtra had received significantly less rainfall this year, leaving farmers facing heavy losses to their cotton and groundnut crops. "There is a severe drought situation in entire Gujarat and in Saurashtra in particular," he said, claiming that Devbhumi Dwarka had received 84 per cent less rainfall than normal, while Porbandar and Jamnagar had recorded deficits of 67 per cent and 50 per cent, respectively.

The BJP government had recently informed the state legislative Assembly that it would not declare a drought or provide relief to farmers, industries and the general public, he said.