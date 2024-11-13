Rapid approval to Adani SEZ in Godda but Jamshedpur industrial hub in limbo: Ramesh

Congress MP and general-secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday claimed that more than half of Jamshedpur's vital industrial hub has remained in regulatory limbo since 2015, while the SEZ (special economic zone) project for Adani Power in Jharkhand's Godda was "rapidly approved" in 2019, and said the "sad state of affairs" reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's priorities.

He alleged that the Modi government has delayed granting forest and environmental clearances to projects, hindering development. Ramesh also expressed confidence that the people of Jamshedpur would vote for leaders who will stand by them and for them — Banna Gupta (Jamshedpur West) and Ajoy Kumar (Jamshedpur East).

Voting in the first phase of the Jharkhand assembly polls, including that for Jamshedpur East and Jamshedpur West, was held on Wednesday.

More than half of Jamshedpur’s vital industrial hub — the Adityapur Industrial Area — has remained in regulatory limbo since 2015, Ramesh said. This SEZ is home to 1,200 units, including 11 large-scale, 64 small-scale, and 166 tiny industries.