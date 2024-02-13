Ration scam: ED conducts fresh raids at multiple locations in Kolkata

Teams of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) began raids at multiple locations in the metropolis on Tuesday morning, 13 February in connection with its ongoing probe into the multi-crore ration scam in West Bengal, a senior official said.

Accompanied by central forces, the ED teams conducted the raids at Salt Lake, Kaikhali, Mirza Galib Street, Howrah, and a few other places, he said.

The ones who are being questioned include businessmen and people closely related to those earlier arrested in the scam.

"These raids are connected to the ration distribution scam. We have got information about the involvement of these people after questioning those who have already been arrested in the case,” the ED official told PTI.

He said raids are being conducted at the premises of three people, including a foreign exchange trader who hails from Bangaon in North 24 Parganas district.