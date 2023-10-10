Rattled by Manipur happenings, artist depicts common women’s resilience in Durga idol

Outraged by an incident in Manipur in which two women were paraded naked soon after ethnic strife began there in May, a Kolkata artist has depicted the resilience of common women in a Durga idol to be worshipped in a Kolkata community puja.

Clad in an ordinary sari and having a determined look, the Durga idol with a raised face will be followed by a procession of men and women, while her progeny – Lakshmi, Saraswati, Kartik and Ganesh – will side with them.

'Ganadevata' (the deity of the masses) is the theme of Arjunpur Amra Sabai club in Baguiati area on the eastern fringes of the city.