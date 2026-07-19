Recognition, yes, but redistribution?

Savita Patil, a marginal farmer in Nimkhedi village of Maharashtra’s Dhule district, couldn’t enrol herself on Maha-DBT, the Maharashtra government’s portal for schemes and subsidies. With her husband, Savita Patil grows cotton and maize on their two-acre farm. But she couldn’t even register her name on the portal. The 37-year-old was not a farmer in official records.

Savita Patil’s is not an isolated case.

For generations, women have tilled fields, transplanted paddy, harvested cotton, milked cattle, managed livestock, saved seeds, collected forest produce, grown mushrooms, harvested fish in the ponds and rivers, and sustained their households with labour and supplementary incomes.

Yet, in the eyes of the law, millions of women in rural Maharashtra, indeed across the country, have remained invisible — they are not farmers, but ‘wives’ or ‘agricultural labourers’ because the land they cultivate is usually registered in the name of fathers, husbands or sons.

Last week, Maharashtra took a significant step towards correcting this historical anomaly. The state legislature unanimously passed the Maharashtra Women Farmers Empowerment Act, 2026, making it one of the first in the country to enact a law that grants legal recognition to women as ‘farmers’ engaged in agriculture, irrespective of whether or not they own agricultural land.

While the rights debate among women farm activists has centred around land entitlements, this law distinguishes farming from land ownership. The agitation for land entitlements has a long history but those rights are not yet on the horizon. What the new law provides, in the interim, is a template for inclusion of women farmers and labourers in government entitlement programmes.

The new law is the culmination of a three-decade campaign by women’s organisations, researchers and farmer collectives, who argued that Indian agricultural policy has systematically undercounted the contribution of women because it equated farming with ownership of land.