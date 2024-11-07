Recruitment criteria for govt jobs can’t be changed midway: Supreme Court

In a significant verdict, the Supreme Court on Thursday, 7 November, held the "rules of the game" for appointment in government jobs cannot be changed midway unless the procedure so permits.

The top court said the ultimate object of any process of selection for entry into public service was to secure the best and the most suitable person for the job, avoiding patronage and favouritism.

Observing candidates in a recruitment process had a legitimate expectation of the selection process being fair and non-arbitrary, a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud unanimously ruled that placement in the select list gives no indefeasible right to a candidate for appointment to a government job.

"Eligibility criteria for being placed in the select list, notified at the commencement of the recruitment process, cannot be changed midway through the recruitment process unless the extant rules so permit, or the advertisement, which is not contrary to the extant rules, so permit," the bench held.

The bench, also comprising justices Hrishikesh Roy, P.S. Narasimha, Pankaj Mithal and Manoj Misra, said even if the change in eligibility criteria was permissible under the extant rules or the advertisement, the change would have to meet the requirement of Article 14 of the Constitution (right to equality) and satisfy the test of non-arbitrariness.

It said the doctrine proscribing a change of rules midway through the game, or after the game was played, was predicated on the rule against arbitrariness enshrined in Article 14.

"What is suitable for one post may not be for the other. Thus, a degree of discretion is necessary to be left to the employer to devise its method/procedure to select a candidate most suitable for the post albeit subject to the overarching principles enshrined in Articles 14 and 16 of the Constitution as also the rules/statute governing service and reservation," the bench said.