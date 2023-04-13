Maulana Azad removed from NCERT's new Class 11 political science textbook

The NCERT has, however, claimed that no curriculum trimming has taken place this year and the syllabus was rationalised only in June last year.



"Certain changes not finding mention in the rationalised content book could be an oversight," NCERT director Dinesh Saklani reiterated.



In the Class 11 political science textbook, the first chapter titled 'Constitution—Why and How' has a line revision that omits Azad's name from the Constituent Assembly Committee meetings. The revised line now reads, 'Usually, Jawaharlal Nehru, Rajendra Prasad, Sardar Patel or BR Ambedkar chaired these Committees.'

Last year, the Ministry of Minority Affairs had discontinued the Maulana Azad Fellowship, which was launched in 2009 and provided financial assistance for five years to students from six notified minorities.