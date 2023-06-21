Relieve me from post of Leader of Opposition, pleads Ajit Pawar

He also slammed the Shiv Sena-BJP government on the occasion, accusing it of failure on all fronts, especially the law and order situation and the farmers' issues in the state, saying that the time has come for it to go.



Interestingly, two weeks back when NCP President Sharad Pawar reshuffled the party's top leadership, his nephew Ajit Pawar was not assigned any charge on the grounds that he was very busy and doing well with the important duties as the Leader of the Opposition.



Debunking speculations on this count, Ajit Pawar had also clarified that he was not unhappy at being left out of the party posts since he was always active in state politics and had been handling the Assembly's responsibility.