The importance of being Sharad Pawar

'The Grand, Old Man Who Is Never at Sea' was the cheeky headline in The Indian Express recently when Sharad Pawar (83) dramatically announced his resignation as the NCP (Nationalist Congress Party) chief, only to take it back under pressure. Veteran editor and Rajya Sabha MP Kumar Ketkar, who has known the Maratha leader for ages, chuckles as he recalls what Winston Churchill had said about Russia. “It is a riddle, wrapped in a mystery inside an enigma,” Churchill had said. Similarly, Pawar’s unpredictability too often confounds people, as he is known to keep his friends close, his enemies closer and both guessing.

BJP leaders in Maharashtra have tried to dismiss him as an old man past his prime. His nephew Ajit Pawar, who is said to be keen to take over the mantle of leadership from him, has often dropped broad hints that it is time for elders in the party to make way for youngsters. But when he finally did announce his retirement from politics, Opposition leaders, from Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan to Indian National Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, wanted him to reconsider the decision. NCP workers refused to move from his residence and the party office till he changed his mind, among them known supporters of Ajit Pawar.

He confounded the Opposition when he praised beleaguered industrialist Gautam Adani and declared that the Adani Group was being targeted. He also added that a JPC (joint parliamentary committee) would not be able to do much to investigate allegations against the group. Days later, a grateful Gautam Adani landed at Pawar’s residence for a two-hour-long meeting and set the cat among the pigeons. What might they have discussed?