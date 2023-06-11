Opposition needs to present alternative, PM face not issue: Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday said the opposition parties were keen on providing an alternative to the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections next year and projecting a prime ministerial face was not an issue.

Pawar, addressing a press conference, said that he would attend the meeting of opposition leaders convened by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna on June 23 and strive for putting up a joint fight against the BJP.

"A prime ministerial face is not an issue before us. Even in 1977, no one was projected as the prime minister. The Janata Party won the elections and Morarji Desai was made the prime minister," the NCP supremo said.