Removing Darwinian evolution from textbooks will lead to increased superstition, experts warn

In 2018, scientists had condemned the then Union Education Minister Satyapal Singh's demand to remove the Theory of Evolution from the school curriculum.



"The theory is vital in helping us understand our place in the biosphere, our relationship with other human groups and species, and the importance of diversity in humans and all other life forms," said Shashidhara.



"The inclusion of Darwinian concepts in the curriculum is crucial for cultivating scientific temper, which is mandated by our Constitution, " according to the experts.



The biologists expressed their concern that children would not be able to make their own judgments when they encounter things beyond their comprehension.



"For instance, how would they explain the extinction of dinosaurs, the similarities between humans and other mammals, and the chemical basis of life across various organisms, from tiny bacteria to large banyan trees to humans, elephants, and whales?" Shashidhara said.



"Darwin's theory of evolution showed that there was no need to resort to supernatural explanations to understand the diversity, relatedness, and adaptedness of life forms, or human origins," he added.